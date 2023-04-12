Will Benson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is batting .056 with a walk.
  • Benson produced a hit in one of seven games so far this season.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • Benson has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Braves allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
