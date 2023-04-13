The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT to see the Blue Jackets play the Penguins.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Penguins Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) PIT
12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT
10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets rank 31st in goals against, allowing 322 total goals (4.0 per game) in league action.
  • The Blue Jackets rank 30th in the league with 208 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 78 19 53 72 48 48 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7%
Jack Roslovic 75 11 33 44 44 30 45%
Kent Johnson 77 16 23 39 38 25 29.5%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (260 in total), 19th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins' 259 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 81 33 58 91 65 59 53%
Evgeni Malkin 81 27 56 83 105 80 49.4%
Jake Guentzel 77 35 37 72 48 44 50%
Rickard Rakell 81 28 31 59 42 29 47.6%
Jason Zucker 77 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%

