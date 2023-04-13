On Thursday, Curt Casali (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali picked up a base hit in 23 out of 57 games last year (40.4%), with at least two hits in five of those contests (8.8%).

He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games last year (four of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.5% of his games a year ago (10 of 57), Casali drove home a run. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)