The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .310 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

India is batting .300 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

India has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

India has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings