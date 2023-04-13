The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .310 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • India is batting .300 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • India has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • India has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Falter (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
