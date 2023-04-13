On Thursday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Garcia has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

