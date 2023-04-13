Kevin Newman -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .167 with a home run and a walk.
  • In three of eight games this year, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Falter (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
