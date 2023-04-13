After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 25th in slugging.
  • In 63.6% of his 11 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
