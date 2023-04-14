The Buffalo Sabres (41-33-7) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-47-9) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG-B, with each team back in action after a victory. The Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, while the Blue Jackets knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B

BSOH and MSG-B Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-170) Blue Jackets (+145) -

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 22 of the 74 games, or 29.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has gone 16-42, a 27.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 288 (5th) Goals 211 (30th) 295 (24th) Goals Allowed 324 (31st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 40 (27th) 60 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In Columbus' past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 4.7 goals, 2.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (211 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets have allowed 324 total goals (four per game) to rank 31st.

Their -113 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

