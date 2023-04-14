On Friday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 50th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • India enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • India has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • India has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
