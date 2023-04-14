On Friday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by five extra-base hits.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

India enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

India has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

India has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings