Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.
- In five of 10 games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Walker (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
