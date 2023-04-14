After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 81 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in three of them (3.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 28 .221 AVG .221 .290 OBP .313 .358 SLG .291 7 XBH 6 3 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/8 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 39 16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

