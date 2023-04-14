Spencer Steer -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings