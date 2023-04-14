Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Walker (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
