Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .356, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 142nd in slugging.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Walker (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
