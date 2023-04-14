Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .356, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 142nd in slugging.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Walker (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
