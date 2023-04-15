The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caris LeVert included, will play at 6:00 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

LeVert, in his most recent game (April 4 win against the Magic) posted 19 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for LeVert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.7 PRA 18.5 19.8 22.7 PR -- 15.9 19 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Caris LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 15 4 7 4 1 1 1/24/2023 21 9 2 3 2 0 0 12/4/2022 16 4 4 1 0 0 1 10/30/2022 29 1 3 8 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LeVert or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.