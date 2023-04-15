Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|216.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 44 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points.
- Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread.
- Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|44
|53.7%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
|Knicks
|61
|74.4%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
