The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 215.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 215.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 215.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games this season.
  • Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its games this year, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 47 out of the 64 games, or 73.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 28 of its 31 games, or 90.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • At home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).
  • The Cavaliers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

