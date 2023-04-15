The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali reached base via a hit in 23 of 57 games last season (40.4%), including multiple hits in 8.8% of those games (five of them).

He hit a home run in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casali drove in a run in 10 out of 57 games last season (17.5%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.8%).

He scored in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)