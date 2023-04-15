The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, take on the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Garland, in his most recent appearance, had 16 points and 10 assists in a 117-113 win over the Magic.

With prop bets available for Garland, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.6 18.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.5 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.3 PRA 31.5 32.1 28.6 PR -- 24.3 21.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Darius Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

Giving up 42 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 38 20 3 9 2 0 0 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Garland or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.