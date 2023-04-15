Jonathan India -- hitting .256 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 87th in slugging.
  • India will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (76.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Strahm (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
