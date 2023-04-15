Nick Senzel -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

  • Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel had a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 110 (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.6%).
  • He crossed the plate in 38 of 110 games last season (34.5%), including scoring more than once in 5.5% of his games (six times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 49
.242 AVG .217
.302 OBP .289
.323 SLG .286
10 XBH 8
3 HR 2
13 RBI 12
48/16 K/BB 28/14
5 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 51
32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%)
3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strahm (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.