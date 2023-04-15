Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (5-8) and Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.
The probable pitchers are Matt Strahm (1-0) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Graham Ashcraft (1-0) for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won two of nine games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (58 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
|April 11
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Connor Overton vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Roansy Contreras
