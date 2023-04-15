On Saturday, April 15 at 4:10 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (5-8) host the Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) at Great American Ball Park. Graham Ashcraft will get the nod for the Reds, while Matt Strahm will take the hill for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Reds (-110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 2.08 ERA) vs Strahm - PHI (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Reds have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This year, the Phillies have won two of seven games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

