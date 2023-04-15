After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler is in 10th at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fowler has finished better than par 12 times, while also carding 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Fowler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Fowler has earned two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Fowler has a top-20 finish in three consecutive tournaments.

Fowler will try to make the cut for the 11th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -4 273 0 18 1 5 $3.4M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 10th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Fowler last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 10th.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

The average course Fowler has played in the past year (7,300 yards) is 87 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler was better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Fowler carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler recorded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Fowler's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that most recent outing, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Fowler finished the Valero Texas Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fowler's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.