On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.
  • Fairchild has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Phillies will send Strahm (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.