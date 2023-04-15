Wil Myers -- batting .243 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .213 with a double and seven walks.
  • This year, Myers has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Myers has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.