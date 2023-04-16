Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
