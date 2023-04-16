Kevin Newman -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .154 with a home run and a walk.

Newman has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

