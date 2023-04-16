Luke Maile -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

Maile picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 81 games played (38.3%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (11.1%).

He went yard in 3.7% of his games in 2022 (three of 81), including 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Maile picked up an RBI in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 28 .221 AVG .221 .290 OBP .313 .358 SLG .291 7 XBH 6 3 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/8 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 39 16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)