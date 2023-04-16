When the Philadelphia Phillies (5-10) and Cincinnati Reds (6-8) face off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, April 16, Aaron Nola will get the nod for the Phillies, while the Reds will send Luis Cessa to the mound. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (0-2, 7.04 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-1, 7.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

