On Sunday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .298 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in eight of 14 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

