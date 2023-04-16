The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 16 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .327 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings