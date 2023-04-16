Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wil Myers -- batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .269.
- In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
