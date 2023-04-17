Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Fraley -- hitting .233 with a double, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.54 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to Beeks (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
