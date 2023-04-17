Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jason Vosler (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .182.
- This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
