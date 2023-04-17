On Monday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .172 with a home run and a walk.
  • Newman has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (30.0%), Newman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Beeks (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.