Reds vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) and the Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 17.
The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks for the Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Greene for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (74 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Roansy Contreras
|April 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Mitch Keller
|April 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Rich Hill
