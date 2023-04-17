The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been listed in this contest.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Moneyline: -145
Underdog Moneyline: +120
Total: 9
Over Total Odds: -115
Under Total Odds: -105

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati games have gone over the point total three times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 9.7 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 15 games with a total.

The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 1-5 4-4 2-5 2-8 4-1

