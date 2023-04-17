On Monday, April 17, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 14 out of the 15 games, or 93.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played 12 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 8-1 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won one of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jason Vosler 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Jose Garcia 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+320) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Wil Myers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

