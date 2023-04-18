The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games this season.

Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 22 of its 25 games, or 88%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

In home games, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

