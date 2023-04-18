The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the New York Knicks (47-35) currently includes just one player. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday when they last played. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the victory with a team-high 27 points. Donovan Mitchell notched 38 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland has a 33-12 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers have been scoring 111.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers average 113.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

While the Knicks are averaging 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 119.2 a contest.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

