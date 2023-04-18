See the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), which currently has just one player listed, as the Cavaliers prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Knicks took down the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks in the win with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 38 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland has a 33-12 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 111.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.8 points fewer than the 112.3 they've scored this season.

Cleveland hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

While the Knicks are posting 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, producing 119.2 a contest.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

