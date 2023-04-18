The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the New York Knicks (47-35) currently includes just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 27 points led the Knicks to the victory. Donovan Mitchell had 38 points for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cavaliers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Josh Hart: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

The Cavaliers have been putting up 111.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in the league defensively with 107.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.