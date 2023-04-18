The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .167 with a walk.
  • Casali has a base hit in three of six games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old right-hander.
