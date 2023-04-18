Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .167 with a walk.
- Casali has a base hit in three of six games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Casali has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.