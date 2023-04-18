Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .262 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
