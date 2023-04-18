After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .242.

This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings