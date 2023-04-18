The Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) will lean on Wander Franco when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-9) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 14-1 (winning 93.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 2-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Curt Casali 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

