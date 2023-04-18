Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (hitting .353 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 16 hits and an OBP of .424 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 15 games so far this year.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 22-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
