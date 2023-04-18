The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (hitting .353 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 16 hits and an OBP of .424 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 15 games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings