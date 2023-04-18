On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Rays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .304 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season (31.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

