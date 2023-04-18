The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while batting .291.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 154th in slugging.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
