The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is batting .238 with a walk.
  • Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
